WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Dec. 6, the remaining two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman in Cedar Park were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.

Williamson County court records showed that 23-year-old Darious Burdett-Hornsby and 24-year-old Cornelius Martin both plead guilty to the murder of Austin Burroughs.

Burdett-Hornsby was sentenced to serve 55 years in prison with 1,397 days in jail credit, and Martin was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 1,406 days in jail credit.

A third suspect, Elanna Wilkes, was sentenced to life in prison in October 2022 for her involvement in Burroughs’ death.

Cedar Park police said Burroughs was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 2200 block of South Lakeline Boulevard on Jan. 20, 2019.

According to initial affidavits, the three suspects told investigators differing stories about what happened that night; however, they all agreed Burdett-Hornsby was holding the gun that killed Burroughs.