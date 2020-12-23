2 men try robbing central Austin pharmacy for opioids, police need help finding them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding two men accused of trying to rob a pharmacy of opioids at gunpoint in September.

The robbery happened Sept. 2 just before 2:15 p.m. at the Rite Care Pharmacy, located in the 3000 block of Guadalupe Street.

The two suspects went into the store. One stood by the door while the other jumped over counter into the work area, APD said. The man who jumped the counter pulled out a gun and made workers lie face down on the floor while demanding opioids.

The two men then fled after they found out the pharmacy didn’t carry them, APD said. No one was hurt.

Here are descriptions of the suspects provided by APD:

Suspect 1: 20-25 year old white man between 6′ and 6’2″ with a slender build, last seen wearing a black hoodie with an orange stripe running down each art and across the chest, black track pants with a Nike swoop on the left lower leg and white high-top shoes

Suspect 2: 20-25 year old white man between 6′ and 6’2 last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, light colored track pants with elastic around the ankles and white high-top shoes

Suspects accused in September Rite Care pharmacy robbery (APD Photo)

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.