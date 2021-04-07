2 men pleaded guilty in 2018 murder-for-hire plot, each sentenced to 35 years in prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men pleaded guilty to murder and were each sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday for their roles in the 2018 death of an Austin jewelry owner.

Nicolas Shaughnessy, 22, was originally charged with capital murder in a murder-for-hire plot against his father Ted Shaughnessy in 2018. Ted Shaughnessy owned the Gallerie Jewelers in Austin.

Nicolas Shaughnessy

Police say Nicolas and his wife hired two men to kill Ted, Arieon Smith and Johnny Leon. Smith also pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Leon’s hearing is April 14, according to Shaughnessy’s attorney.

Arieon Smith

Ted was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his home March 2 after an intruder entered the home. Nicolas was the sole beneficiary of $2 million in the event of his parents’ death, according to a search warrant.

Search warrants at the time of the incident said Nicolas, then 19, was having financial troubles and that he owed his mother $30,000. Nicolas was living in College Station at the time. Detectives said they found a torn-up piece of paper in his apartment, and when they pieced it back together, it depicted a hand-drawn diagram of the murder crime scene.

In May 2019, then-Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said her office wouldn’t make plea offers to the three men connected with the plot.