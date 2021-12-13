2 men charged in connection with fatal Pflugerville shooting

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man that occurred over the weekend, according to the Pflugerville Police Department.

Police said Thomas Jackert, 41, is charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, after they say he “recklessly fired” a gun during a fight, hitting and killing John Pearson.

Police said over the weekend that Pearson was found shot in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the shooting happened outside of Jackert’s home at the corner of Walnut and Third streets Saturday morning.

Joshua Dry, 36, is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he held Jackert and his dog at gunpoint. Police also previously reported a dog was found dead at the scene.

“The quick resolution of this case is due to the diligence and teamwork of the officers in our Patrol and Criminal Investigation divisions who responded swiftly, secured the scene and conducted excellent police work” said Pflugerville Police Chief Jason O’Malley in a press release. “I send my condolences to Mr. Pearson’s family and want to reassure the community that we have an outstanding team of officers dedicated to solving crimes and keeping Pflugerville safe.”

Police said at the time everyone involved in the shooting were accounted for that day, and they all knew each other.