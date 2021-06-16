2 men arrested on murder charges after 13-month investigation in Pflugerville

Crime

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PFUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested two men on murder charges Wednesday after a 13-month investigation by the Pflugerville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division

Antonio Fennell, 23, was arrested in Austin, and Zytrell Horton, 21, was arrested in Killeen, according to a release from the Pflugerville Police Department.

In May 2020, Pflugerville police responded to a call of gunshots at the Autumn Ranch on Swenson Farms apartment complex located at 413 Swenson Farms Boulevard, across from Timmerman Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kristopher Muldrew shot. Muldrew was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss