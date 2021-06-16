2 men arrested on murder charges after 13-month investigation in Pflugerville

PFUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested two men on murder charges Wednesday after a 13-month investigation by the Pflugerville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division

Antonio Fennell, 23, was arrested in Austin, and Zytrell Horton, 21, was arrested in Killeen, according to a release from the Pflugerville Police Department.

In May 2020, Pflugerville police responded to a call of gunshots at the Autumn Ranch on Swenson Farms apartment complex located at 413 Swenson Farms Boulevard, across from Timmerman Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kristopher Muldrew shot. Muldrew was pronounced dead at the scene.