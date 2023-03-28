AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two juveniles were arrested in connection to a string of several robberies that took place on Thursday, March 23.

Most of the robberies happened in east Austin, and one was in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

The first happened at approximately 4:55 a.m., at East 11th Street and Waller Street.

APD said two victims were walking when one of the juveniles pointed a gun at them and demanded their belongings. Before leaving the scene, a suspect took a purse and a work bag with tools.

The four other armed robberies occurred similarly. In two cases, the juveniles stole the victims’ vehicles.

APD said investigators were able to identify two juvenile suspects based on the location of the crimes, suspect descriptions, and how the incidents happened.

According to APD, the robberies happened at the following locations and times and March 23:

4:55 a.m.: Intersection of East 11th and Waller Streets

5:01 a.m.: 800 block of Chalmers Avenue

6 a.m.: 1300 block of Crossing Place

6:30 a.m.: 1200 block of North Pleasant Valley Road

8:10 a.m.: 1500 block of New York Avenue

After looking at surveillance footage, officers determined the two juveniles were the suspects involved in four robberies.

Both suspects were arrested. They are also suspected of being involved in several auto thefts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.