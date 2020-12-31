2 hurt in northwest Austin shooting; police say they knew each other

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in a northwest Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Schick Road, which is off Pond Springs Road, at 8:45 p.m.

Police found there was a disturbance between two people who knew each other. There are two locations about a half mile apart where each victim was found — on Pond Springs Road and Schick Road, APD said.

Both had gunshot wounds, APD said, and both were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

