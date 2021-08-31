2 found dead at Burnet County home Monday afternoon

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected double homicide in southern Burnet County.

BCSO says a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead at a home in the Overlook subdivision Monday around 1 p.m. Both were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

BCSO says its investigation hasn’t revealed a current threat to the public. BCSO will lead the investigation with help from the Texas Rangers and Horseshoe Bay Police Department.

If you have information connected to this incident, call BCSO at 512-756-8080 or email at cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com. You can also contact Hill Country Area Crimestoppers.