2 charged with capital murder after man dies in Austin car dealership shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has charged two men with capital murder after another man died in a shooting at a northwest Austin car dealership Friday.

Modesto Hernandez, 30, and Alberto Torres, 31, are both charged after they allegedly tried to steal a car at the dealership, which ended in a shootout that killed the 61-year-old manager, Jerry Paul Lee. Torres and Hernandez each have a bond of $1 million, according to police.

APD said Austin 911 got shots fired calls for the business at 11320 Ranch Road 2222 around 5:06 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. When officers arrived, APD said they found two men shot, Torres and Lee, and detained a third man, Hernandez.

Austin-Travis County EMS took Torres to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lee was pronounced dead on scene, APD said. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide by gunshot wounds.

Investigators spoke with Hernandez and learned he and Torres were trying to steal a car. During the robbery attempt, a shootout occurred between Torres and Lee. Both of them were hit multiple times, APD said.



Hernandez was booked into Travis County Jail, whereas Torres remains in critical condition because of his injuries.



Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.