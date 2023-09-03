TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two men were arrested in Travis County on first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping for ransom/reward, according to court documents.

Travis County jail records showed 22-year-old Edwin Alfredo Barrientos-Mateo and 35-year-old Nelson Abilio Castro-Zelay were booked into the jail Aug. 27 in connection with the charge. Both remained in the jail as of Sunday on $50,000 bonds.

According to Travis County court documents, the two were involved in a smuggling operation that involved a 7-year-old child and a woman who was 40 weeks pregnant.