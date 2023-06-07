AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County arrest affidavit revealed additional details surrounding a police pursuit through south Austin Monday night after reports of a shooting.

The affidavit said 27-year-old Raymond Anthony Valdez, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with evading detention in a motor vehicle. Travis County jail records showed he was booked on the charge and held on a $10,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, Austin Police officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 400 block of West Alpine Road at approximately 9:40 p.m. The 911 caller said a man was shot, and there was a possible home invasion. The caller also said there were three suspects wearing hoodies.

At the scene, police saw a vehicle quickly leaving the parking lot with its headlights and taillights off. The affidavit said police shined a spotlight into the vehicle and saw three occupants.

“Based on there being 3 occupants and the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed without lights at night, [police] believed the vehicle was occupied by the suspects from the shooting,” the affidavit said.

Police began a pursuit of the vehicle. During the evasion, the vehicle ran a stop sign, red light and struck police patrol cars, according to records.

Two occupants got out of the vehicle and ran. Police were able to arrest and detain both. The two occupants were identified as Valdez and 24-year-old Ibyron Faulkner.

According to the affidavit, due to a prior conviction, Valdez was charged with evading detention in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony, and Faulkner was charged with evading detention on foot, a Class A misdemeanor.