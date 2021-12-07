2 arrested after elderly woman robbed of her purse, hit by suspect’s car in Cedar Park parking lot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Two suspects are in custody after an elderly woman was robbed of her purse, then run over by the suspect’s car in an H-E-B parking lot late last month.

The Cedar Park Police Department on Dec. 3 said Sammy Ferguson, 31, and Clifton Gadison, 49, were arrested with the help of the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both are being charged with aggravated robbery, and Ferguson will also face a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, because the car involved in the robbery was found to be stolen out of Austin, according to Cedar Park PD.

LEFT: Clifton Gadison, 49, RIGHT: Sammy Ferguson, 31 (Cedar Park Police Photos)

The robbery happened the morning of Nov. 29 in the H-E-B parking lot located at 2800 East Whitestone Boulevard, police previously reported. The woman’s purse was taken out of her shopping cart as she was unloading groceries.

As the suspects were trying to drive away, Cedar Park PD said the woman was also run over. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.