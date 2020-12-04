2 arrested, accused of car burglaries in Dripping Springs; 3rd suspect believed to be involved

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile and a 17-year-old accused of multiple November car burglaries were taken into custody. A third suspect connected to the case has yet to be identified.

The sheriff’s office said on Nov. 25 around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a car burglary call in the Belterra subdivision. A caller reported someone trying to get into their cars and gave a description of the suspects and the description of the car they were driving.

Once deputies got there, a truck was seen leaving a driveway in the area of the reported burglary, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies tried to stop the truck, the driver fled, which led to a chase.

HCSO said the driver eventually did stop and then ran away.

A juvenile passenger that fit the description given by the caller was taken into custody. The truck was found to be stolen as well, HCSO said. The juvenile was charged with multiple counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said while deputies were investigating, patrol supervisors saw a car leaving the area that fit the caller’s descriptions. Deputies stopped the car, and it was searched.

During the search, items found inside had been stolen in the burglaries in the area, HCSO said.

The driver of this car was identified as Dominic Limas, 17. Limas was arrested on multiple charges of burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

A third suspect was involved, but he hasn’t been identified yet. The investigation is still open and more charges could be pending, according to HCSO.

If you have details about the burglaries, you can contact Detective Brian Carpenter at the Hays County Sheriff’s Office by phone at (512) 393-7896 or (512) 393-7814 or by email at brian.carpenter@co.hays.tx.us.