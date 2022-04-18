AUSTIN (KXAN) — One woman was arrested after two Austin Police Department officers were hit by a car while patrolling on bikes Saturday, officials said.

Both officers were hit just before 3 a.m. on April 16 near E. Seventh Street and Red River Street, APD said. According to an arrest affidavit, both officers were stopped in the furthest right-hand lane of E. Seventh Street when a driver failed to yield or stop and hit both officers.

APD identified the suspect as Alix Tijerina, 23.

One of the officers smashed into the windshield of the car, the affidavit said. The other officer was “pulled off of her bike from in between the [car] and a vehicle parked against the south curb line of E. 7th Street.”

Both officers were taken to an area hospital. On Monday, Austin police said the officers were recovering and no other details were released.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tijerina admitted to an officer she had several mixed drinks at various bars. She was accused of being intoxicated and arrested. Tijerina is being charged with intoxication assault, a third-degree felony.

No attorney has been listed for Tijerina. She is not listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail.