2 aggravated robberies in Pflugerville early Friday, police looking for suspects

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are looking for two suspects in connection with a pair of aggravated robberies Friday morning in Pflugerville.

PPD says the robberies happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Newgrange Drive and at 6:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lobo Mountain Lane. Both locations are near A.W. Grimes Boulevard and Pflugerville Parkway.

Seeking the public's help – This morning, August 13, two aggravated robberies occurred in Pflugerville on Newgrange Drive and Lobo Mountain Lane. We believe there is a commonality in people involved, and there is no threat to the public at this time. (1/3) — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) August 13, 2021

PPD says there isn’t a threat to the public. PPD describes the suspects as Black men with tall and skinny builds and were last seen driving a silver/gray Lexus SUV.

Anyone who has information about the robberies should call PPD at 512-990-6731.