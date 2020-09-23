2 additional men arrested in connection with Round Rock man found dead in cornfield

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police have arrested two more men in connection with the June shooting death of a man found in an area cornfield.

Back in July, 24-year-old Christopher Branham was found shot to death over a month after disappearing on June 24. His body was found in a cornfield located near the 1400 block of FM 1100, between Elgin and Manor.

But police say the incident began with a robbery at Round Rock motel.

In August, police arrested two suspects in connection with the death: Anthony Davis and Kyle Cleveland both now face murder charges.

Related Content Remains found near Manor identified as missing Round Rock man

Davis and Cleveland are accused of shooting and leaving Branham.

Kyle Cleveland (L) and Anthony Davis (R) were arrested/charged with Christopher Branham’s murder (APD)

Jamil Watford, of Pflugerville, and 36-year-old Jesse Perkins, of Austin, have been charged for the incident. All of the men are charged with their roles in the robbery.

A female juvenile has also been charged in the robbery, RRPD says.

RRPD says it’s believed that Branham was first robbed at the Red Roof Inn located at 1990 N. Interstate 35 in Round Rock, where he’d been that day, and then shot and killed shortly after in the cornfield.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office were among the other agencies assisting in the case. The murder case has been filed with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.