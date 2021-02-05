$2.7M worth of meth found inside ink toner cartridges by Fayette County deputies

Fayette County deputies found 10 sealed packages of ink toner cartridges had 58 pounds of methamphetamine in them during a traffic stop Thursday on I-10 near Schulenberg. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said his deputies seized 59 pounds of methamphetamine from a car Thursday traveling on Interstate 10 near Schulenberg.

The drugs Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner Kolt found inside ink toner cartridges have an estimated street value of $2.7 million, Korenek said in a press release Thursday.

Sgt. Thumann stopped a Volkswagen SUV at 2:13 p.m. at milepost 673 on I-10 for a traffic violation. After he was given consent to search the vehicle. Sgt. Thumann turned Kolt loose to search the exterior of the car, Korenek said. Once the dog alerted Sgt. Thumann, Korenek said a search revealed 10 ink toner cartridges — sealed in plastic — full of meth.

Alvaro Barrera, 49, of Laredo, Texas, was arrested faces a charge of felony drug possession, Korenek said. Barrera is being held at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange.