AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was convicted of murder June 8 and sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison, according to Travis County court documents.

Records showed 19-year-old Charles Michael Walker entered a guilty plea May 17 in connection with the Sept. 2021 murder of Allan David Hernandez-Ferrera.

Walker was accused of using a firearm to intentionally shoot and kill Hernandez-Ferrera on Sept. 9 2021, according to records.

Court documents showed that Walker had a jail time credit of 604 days at the time of sentencing.