AUSTIN (KXAN) — Abraham Kulor, now 19 years old, pleaded guilty to two murders this week, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

The incidents happened in February, about two weeks apart, on the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive in east Austin and on Sixth Street downtown, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Kulor was 18 at the time.

“Marijuana was located inside the victim’s vehicle,” APD said during a news conference about the Feb. 8 Techni Center Drive incident. “Social media messages discovered on the victim’s phone indicated that he was at the location to sell marijuana to the suspect who used the screen name of Lil AK. The messages outline the detail of the sale.”

The victim in this case, according to the District Attorney’s Office, was Carlos Calleja, 23.

APD said several violent crimes detectives were familiar with the subject who also went by the name of Lil AK on social media. APD identified the person as Kulor.

The Sixth Street homicide occurred on Feb. 19 just after 8:30 p.m., police said. APD said they received a shots fired call, and when officers arrived, they found Kulor running away. The victim in this case, police said, was Anthony Brown, 27.

Kulor faces a 40-year sentence for one murder and 50 years for the other. The sentences will run concurrently.

KXAN is speaking further with attorneys about Kulor’s experience in the criminal justice system. Check back this evening for updates.