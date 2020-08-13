19-year-old pleads guilty to robbery, shooting of pregnant woman whose baby died

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen involved in the robbery and shooting of a pregnant woman in July 2019 has pleaded guilty to the crime a year later.

19-year-old Andrew Nino pleaded guilty July 10 to aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

An arrest affidavit said the July 20, 2019, shooting was drug-related.

According to the affidavit, a then 18-year-old Nino and Kiara Paz, also 18 at the time, kicked down the door to an apartment on Turtle Creek Boulevard. Both were armed with weapons.

The two stole Xanax, an Xbox and some things from the pregnant woman’s purse, the affidavit said.

The victim and her boyfriend chased after Nino and Paz. The boyfriend was able to tackle Paz, but Nino shot at the pregnant girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

She was found by police, shot in the chest. The woman was about 36 weeks pregnant at the time and was rushed to the hospital, the affidavit said. The baby was delivered, but she died a little over a week later.

Police later identified a third suspect, who was accused of setting up the robbery.