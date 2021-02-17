19-year-old man stabbed and killed in east Austin fight, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a 19-year-old man who was reportedly killed during a fight with two other men in east Austin, police say.

Misael Sanchez was stabbed by a man in his 20s, according to a 911 call. The caller told police two men in their 20s were fighting with Sanchez at Cameron Road and McKie Drive — which is just south U.S. Highway 183 — around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller told police the two men left the area in a blue sedan, heading north on Cameron Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS tried to save Sanchez’s life, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. This is Austin’s 10th homicide of 2021.

Investigators are currently gathering information and processing the scene.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. However, due to the ongoing weather, the Office of the Medical Examiner is unable to complete autopsies at this time, police say.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

Tips can remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police say.