19-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly Aug. 19 hit-and-run crash in North Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19 near N. Lamar Blvd. and Ken Street.

Austin police say Moises Balderas-Martinez, 19, was arrested and charged for failing to stop and render aid in the death of Jenny Gonzales-Zepeda.

Austin police say Gonzales-Zepeda was walking across the street at N. Lamar and Ken St. to meet a friend. A Nissan being driven by Balderas-Martinez hit Gonzales-Zepeda, police say. Balderas-Martinez did not stop.

Gonzales-Zepeda died at the scene.

According to APD, the crash was Austin’s 74th fatal traffic crash of 2021.

Anyone with any details about this crash is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111.

