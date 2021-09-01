19 year-old killed in south Austin shooting identified, case still under investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a late night shooting on Aug. 27 in south Austin.

Austin Police Department reports Jesus Alejandro Silas-Trevino, 19, and another male (not yet identified by police) were found with gunshot wounds at the 1300 block of Southport Drive at 11:33 p.m.

Despite life-saving measures, Silas-Trevino was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:06 a.m.

The second male is still in a local hospital, where he’s in serious but stable condition, APD reports.

If you have any information or video of the incident, you’re asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-8477. This is Austin’s 51st homicide of the year.

