18-year-old Kyle resident accused of child pornography possession

Luis Alberto Gonzales (Hays County Jail)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Kyle arrested an 18-year-old resident who’s accused of having child pornography on his phone.

Luis Alberto Gonzales was arrested May 26 after a tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children led investigators to Gonzales’ home, where they said they found several files of material and seized multiple items.

Gonzales faces two third-degree felony charges for possession of child pornography. His bond was set at a combined total of $40,000 at the Hays County Jail.

For resources and information on helping victims of child exploitation, visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Click here to visit their Cybertipline or call (800) 843-5678.

KXAN has reached out to Gonzales’ attorney. We’ll update this once we’ve heard back.

