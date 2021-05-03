18-year-old arrested in connection with murder at southeast Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police say Jeremiah Crayton shot and killed 19-year-old Eshmell Mendez at the Goodnight Commons Apartments in the 2000 block of East Slaughter Lane on the night of April 29.

Mendez was inside an apartment with friends when Crayton knocked at the door. When the door opener, Crayton pulled out a pistol, shot Mendez and left the area in a silver, four-door sedan, police say.

Officers found Mendez in the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office found the death to be homicide by gunshot, according to police.

This is Austin’s 28th homicide of 2021.

Crayton was taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force without incident. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

KXAN has reached out to an attorney, who represented Crayton in a previous case. This story will be updated with the attorney’s comment.