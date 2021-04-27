Man arrested, accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old in north Austin

Editor’s Note: The video in this story is from past coverage of the shooting on April 25, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Marshals arrested an 18-year-old on a murder charge Tuesday in the shooting death of a teenager.

U.S. Marshals said Gregorio Vences-Benitez was taken to the Austin Police Department after his arrest and now has a bond set at $500,000. He was found in the 1100 block of Peggotty Place in north Austin near the Walnut Creek Greenbelt.

The shooting happened Sunday in the 8100 block of Research Boulevard in north Austin, near a mobile home park. A caller reported they heard multiple gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy laying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, APD previously said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and found the official cause of death to be a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide, according to APD.

After the investigation, a murder warrant was issued for Vences-Benitez the day after the shooting, U.S. Marshals said. The warrant said a car of young people was detained, and they told officers Vences-Benitez was the shooting suspect.

They said Vences-Benitez allegedly shot the victim from an SUV after the victim approached the car. According to the warrant, Vences-Benitez and the victim knew each other and had prior arguments.

APD asked for help in finding Vences-Benitez from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The task force discovered Vences-Benitez may be living in the greenbelt area along Walnut Creek. After more investigations, task force members saw him leave the area and enter a car at the trail head on Peggotty Place, where he was arrested.

A memorial for the victim was set up near the mobile home park.