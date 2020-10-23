18-year-old arrested, accused of murder in north Austin apartment complex shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen suspect faces murder charges after a north Austin apartment complex shooting killed one man and hurt another earlier this month.

The Austin Police Department said the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Caylon Goins on a first-degree murder warrant Thursday in Round Rock. Police said he was taken to the Travis County Jail and had his bond set at $750,000.

Goins was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at the Limestone Canyon Apartments on Walnut Park Crossing the afternoon of Oct. 1, police said.

According to APD, Austin 911 got a call about multiple shots fired in the complex parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a silver car had crashed into a garage. Donato Ward, 20, was found outside the car, and his 25-year-old cousin was found near the garage. Both men were shot, police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS took them to the hospital. Ward was pronounced dead the next morning, according to police. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and found Ward’s manner of death was a homicide, police said. His cousin was treated and released.

Detectives learned from witnesses that a white sedan-style car was seen driving away from the shooting scene, police said.

Anyone with more information can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-8477, or send an email to homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.