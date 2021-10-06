17-year-old charged in Austin murder, arrested in Corpus Christi

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen wanted in connection with a north Austin homicide on Sept. 9 was taken into custody Monday in Corpus Christi, the Austin Police Department said Wednesday.

APD said Charles Michael Deshan Walker, 17, was arrested at a hotel in Corpus Christi by an area task force and he’s currently in Nueces County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Walker faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Walker is accused of shooting and killing David Bryan Herrera around 5:25 p.m. at 7701 Cameron Road, the address for a gas station near East Anderson Lane and U.S. Highway 183.

APD said according to witness accounts and surveillance videos, Herrera “made a comment” to a woman leaving a convenience store and walking back to her car. Walker was in the car, and according to police, stepped out of the car and shot Herrera “several times.” The couple then left the scene in an Acura SUV, according to police.

A Travis County Medical Examiner autopsy done Sept. 10 confirmed Herrera died due to the gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Attorney information for Walker was not immediately available. Once it becomes available, we will request a statement on behalf of Walker and update this story when we receive it.

At the time of the incident, it was Austin’s 58th homicide. So far in 2021, the city has had 66 homicides, well ahead of the 40 in all of 2020.