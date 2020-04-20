17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal south Austin drive-by shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Friday night in east Austin.

According to Austin Police Department, Francisco Jay Llanas, 17, shot and killed Oscar M. San Juan Jaimes during a drive-by at that the 2200 block of East Stassney Lane.

Officers say when they got to the scene around 11:15 p.m., they found San Juan Jaimes with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told homicide detectives that the incident was a result of an ongoing feud between people who knew each other. Jaimes, however, was just visiting and isn’t believed to be the intended target.

Llanas is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail with a bond of $500,000. He is charged with first degree murder and additional charges are pending.