17-year-old arrested after mother’s boyfriend shot in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Maxwell on New Year’s Eve night.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded to the 7700 block of Camino Real for reports of shooting just after 10:30 p.m. When deputies got there, they found a 33-year-old man with one gunshot wound on his stomach. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported the suspect is Mario Natal, 17, who deputies said fled the area after the shooting.

Witnesses said Natal and the man who was shot, his mother’s boyfriend, were in an argument before the shooting happened. Natal later returned to the scene, was taken into custody and transported to Caldwell County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at (512) 398-6747.