17-year-old accused of endangering children after leaving a loaded pistol at home

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Manor 17-year-old has been arrested after police say he left a loaded pistol unattended in his home where children could have accessed it.

Manor police say that the father of Kap Khai contacted them after he says he discovered a gun inside Kap’s backpack in his bedroom.

Kap’s father told police that Kap and someone he didn’t know had just left the house. He said he believes this person is a member of a street gang, or is at least involved in gang activities.

When police investigated the gun, they found that the pistol contained two rounds in its magazine. There was not a round loaded in the chamber, police say.

According to the arrest warrant, there are at least four children who live at the house and one who was even entering and exiting the room as police investigated. The approximate ages of the children are nine, 11, 12 and 15.

Manor ISD told KXAN that Kap is not a student of the district and that he’d withdrawn on Jan. 30.

Kap was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony. His bond is set at $5,000.

