16-year-old shot, killed at Travis County apartment complex Monday

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday afternoon at an apartment complex near Wells Branch Parkway, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says.

TCSO says at 3:12 p.m., deputies went to the complex in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive, which is just south of Wells Branch Parkway, after a 911 caller reported someone had been shot.

When deputies got there, they found an unresponsive 16-year-old boy who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TCSO.

Detectives believe evidence found at the scene didn’t line up with a suicide. They are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are interviewing witnesses and people who knew the victim, TCSO says.

Deputies say this is an isolated incident, and the public isn’t in danger. They believe the people involved knew each other. No arrests have been made yet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the TCSO Tip Line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.