150-pound pig, half of central Austin restaurant's alcohol stolen

Suspect in the burglary of Foreign & Domestic on Sept 30, 2018. (Courtesy/Foreign & Domestic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — About 30 minutes after the owners of North Loop restaurant Foreign & Domestic were leaving for the night, a truck pulled up to the alley behind the restaurant, triggering a surveillance camera.

The camera caught a man stealing a 150-pound half pig for charcuterie, half of their alcohol cage — including beer and wine — three gallons of milk and uncured bacon.

Slow-motion video posted to the restaurant's Instagram account shows the man walking outside. Restaurant co-owner Sarah Heard said the break-in happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Heard says the suspect seemed to know where he was going and what he was doing, leading her to believe she knows the identity of the man.

Heard says the suspect worked for about 45 minutes to get the gate open.

The restaurant, which is located at 306 E. 53rd St., on the corner of Avenue H, has contacted police.