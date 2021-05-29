15-year-old faces murder charge, accused of shooting, killing pregnant woman in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 15-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a May 20 shooting in downtown Austin that killed a woman who was 16 weeks pregnant.

The 15-year-old, whose name isn’t being released because they are a minor, is being held at the Gardner Betts Juvenile Justice Center, the Austin Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 12:06 a.m. on East 7th Street and I-35 southbound under the bridge.

That night, Austin 911 got several calls reporting shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found blood and several cartridge cases on scene. The officers didn’t find any victims at first, APD said.

Austin 911 got another call about the shooting victims, who were at West 18th and Colorado Streets. When officers got there, APD said they found two victims. A 21-year-old woman, identified as Kaylin Price, was found in the backseat of a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

Austin-Travis County EMS came to the scene, APD said, and tried to save her life, but Price was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m.

The second victim, a man, was shot in the leg. His injuries were non-life-threatening, according to APD, and he was taken to a local hospital.

Several witnesses were found and interviewed, APD said. They described a 15-year-old suspect who fired shots from the passenger side of a car and drove away from the scene.

APD said further along in the investigation, it was found the 15-year-old shot Price and the man. The 15-year-old had met Price and her friends at East 7th Street. After the shooting, Price’s friends tried to drive her to the hospital but were unable to find it and called 911 instead.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide. Price was also found to be 16 weeks pregnant.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.