$10K reward offered to identify, arrest suspect who threw Molotov cocktail at Austin church

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail against a church near the Capitol Complex on Aug. 31. (Texas DPS Photo)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail against a church near the Capitol Complex on Aug. 31. (Texas DPS Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Someone could earn a cash reward of $10,000 for helping state troopers find and arrest a suspect who threw an explosive against a church near the Texas Capitol.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported a man walked up to the church, located at 13th and Lavaca Streets, at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 31 and threw a Molotov cocktail at the building before running off. Authorities did not share whether the church sustained any damage.

Surveillance photos shared by DPS show the man was last seen wearing the following:

  • White, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design
  • Black shorts
  • White tennis shoes
  • Black backpack
  • Latex gloves

DPS reported the suspect also had a skateboard.

The reward for information leading to identification and arrest comes from Texas Crime Stoppers. To receive the cash reward, people must provide information by either calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online here.

DPS stated an arson investigator from the Austin Fire Department is assisting with the investigation.

Troopers also noted that any tips shared about this crime will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss