$10K reward offered for information on fugitive with ties to Austin

U.S. Marshals Service is searching for wanted fugitive Victor Hugo Gomez, 43, who they believe might be in the Austin area (Image from U.S. Marshal’s Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshal’s Service is asking people Thursday to be on the lookout for a wanted Houston-area fugitive who they believe might be in Austin or San Antonio. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say Victor Hugo Gomez, 43, is wanted in connection with possession and distribution of cocaine charges. Gomez is also believed to have been part of an alleged conspiracy that was dismantled in March during a multi-agency effort called “Operation Wrecking Ball.”

“Gomez, who is from the Dominican Republic, may have fled the U.S. or could be hiding out in Texas,” officials wrote. “Investigators in the Southern District have learned that the subject has ties throughout Texas, specifically including the Austin Division.”

He’s described as being about 5’6″ tall, and weighing about 200 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information about his location can let officials know on the U.S. Marshals website.