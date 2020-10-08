$1,000 reward offered: Austin police look for persons of interest in homeless man’s murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for persons of interest related to the murder of a homeless man at a bus stop in south Austin last month.

On the morning of Sept. 16, police found 60-year-old John Young with an apparent gunshot wound at a bus stop in the 6500 block of South First Street. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Austin Police Department.

Detectives believe Young was experiencing homelessness and was shot while sleeping on a bus stop bench. Now, they are looking for two persons of interest in the case.

Earlier in the morning around 1 a.m., police said Austin 911 got multiple calls of shots fired near William Cannon Drive and South First Street. Officers checked the area but didn’t find anything.

APD has gathered video that shows a white 2015–20 Lexus NX 200 or 300 driving in the 6500 block of South First Street between the hours of 12:48 a.m. and 1:05 a.m.

At the same time, a man around 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build was seen walking. Police said the man and the Lexus appeared to be moving together with each other.

As a result, the driver and the man are both considered persons of interest in Young’s murder, according to APD.

Austin police have provided three videos depicting the Lexus and man walking on YouTube. You can view those videos using the links below.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (512) 472-8477.