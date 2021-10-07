10-year sentence in Austin murder; suspect fought to ‘honor brother’s pride’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces a 10-year prison sentence after police say he stabbed someone during a fight “to honor his brother’s pride” in March 2020.

Marvin Pop, 21, was sentenced to 10-years in prison on Sept. 8, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice Records. He’s currently listed as being in the Holliday Unit, a transfer facility in Huntsville, Texas, and will likely be sent to a more permanent location soon, TCDJ said.

Julio Enrique Saqui Tzalam, 17, died March 26 after a fight at a central Austin apartment on St. John’s Avenue, according to an affidavit from the time. Police said at the time he was Pop’s roommate. Pop told police in March 2020 that his younger brother got into a fight with Tzalam because Tzalam wouldn’t sell the brother drugs. Tzalam won that fight, Pop told police, and so he stepped in to defend his brother, saying he and Tzalam agreed to fight until “one of them was dead.”

Pop told police both he and Tzalam grabbed knives, but at one point Tzalam changed his mind and threw his to the ground.

Pop is eligible for parole in 2025, according to TDCJ records, and has a projected release date in 2030. KXAN has reached out to his lawyer and will update this story when we receive a response.