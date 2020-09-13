10 arrests made due to illegal activity at NE Austin car club gatherings after weeks of investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department operation that’s weeks in the making has been fast and furious in shutting down illegal and possibly dangerous activity at gatherings of a car club in northeast Austin.

Police say there have been 10 arrests since June in relation to a car club that meets in a parking lot located at 12625 N. Interstate Highway 35, near Parmer Lane.

Overnight on Saturday, police conducted an operation to interrupt what they describe as “illegal activity” associated with the car club.

The gatherings have resulted in a “significant” rise in dangers and criminal activity, including 19 reports of shots fired, the seizure of seven firearms, one documented car theft and other crimes, police say.

The events reportedly draw participants from all across the state.

The main concern, according to APD, is that children have attended these events, being in close proximity to cars performing dangerous stunts — in addition to the presence of illegal guns and drugs.

Area residents and business owners are also concerned for their own personal safety and that of their property, which police say can be viewed in the video below.

APD says it’s been planning the operation for weeks, in partnership with Texas DPS, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, and other police and sheriff’s departments.

Part of the initiative was identifying people who are engaging in illegal activities at these events so that they could be taken into custody.