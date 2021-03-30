2 taken to the hospital after reported shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in east Austin Tuesday night.

The Austin Police Department says officers were called to Sherwyn Drive at 8:30 p.m. That’s east of U.S. Highway 183 in a neighborhood off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Both victims were shot in the leg, according to police.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one of the men has serious injuries. APD reports he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

The second man is also being transported there, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.