1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting in east Austin neighborhood

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police responding to a shooting on Northeast Drive in east Austin on Monday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has critical, life-threatening injuries after a shooting in east Austin early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 7100 block of Northeast Drive in east Austin for a shooting in the Windsor Park neighborhood, but they didn’t release many details after that. That’s south of U.S. Highway 290 and west of U.S. Highway 183.

Northeast Drive shooting
Police responding to a shooting on Northeast Drive in east Austin on Monday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed the patient’s injuries and they took them to the hospital.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.

Location of shooting

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss