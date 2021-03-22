1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting in east Austin neighborhood

Police responding to a shooting on Northeast Drive in east Austin on Monday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has critical, life-threatening injuries after a shooting in east Austin early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 7100 block of Northeast Drive in east Austin for a shooting in the Windsor Park neighborhood, but they didn’t release many details after that. That’s south of U.S. Highway 290 and west of U.S. Highway 183.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed the patient’s injuries and they took them to the hospital.

Location of shooting