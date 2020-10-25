1 person killed outside of east Austin club during large social gathering, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was pronounced dead near the scene of a ‘large social gathering’ early on Sunday morning, the Austin Police Department reports.

At around 2:04 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of East 11th Street to reports of possible shots fired. Gunshots were reportedly heard right before the officers arrived, in addition to several 9-1-1 calls of an incident happening in the street.

When they arrived, one of the victims was pronounced dead on scene and another was transported to the hospital. The patient is expected to survive, APD said.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

APD is asking for the public’s help for information on a suspect and/or what led up to the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with pictures or video are asked to contact APD through the Crime Stoppers tipline at (512) 472-8477.