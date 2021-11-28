‘It went bad’: Man killed in SE Austin shooting after argument

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a shooting death early Sunday morning — which began as argument in southeast Austin.

Austin Police Department says officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of Cypress Bend, near Nuckols Crossing Road at 6:32 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:52 a.m.

While the identity of the suspect is known, no suspect is currently in custody, APD says. Police say they’re currently talking to witnesses who “saw everything.”

“Don’t lose your temper. Just walk away sometimes,” said senior patrol officer Demitri Hobbs Sunday morning. “Don’t get so angry that you take someone’s life or your life is taken.”

APD says the incident is isolated and there’s no danger to the public.

This is the 85th homicide in Austin so far this year.