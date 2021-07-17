1 person killed in downtown Austin shooting near 6th Street

Police reported to the 600 block of Neches Street just before 3 a.m. A 911 caller reported seeing an altercation a few moments before gun shots sounded (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that ended with one person’s death.

Police reported to the 600 block of Neches Street just before 3 a.m. A 911 caller reported seeing an altercation a few moments before gun shots sounded.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a severe chest wound in an alleyway between Neches and Red River streets. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Police reported to the 600 block of Neches Street after reports of gun shots

APD Homicide Detectives are now investigating this incident, which is believed to have happened in the alleyway around the time bars were closing.

There’s currently no suspect(s) and no one is yet in custody. APD says they’re relying on HALO cameras to identify the suspected gunman.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588 or APD Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

During an early Saturday morning briefing, APD officer Jose Mendez said that officers had been investigating a different shooting at the time of the incident, just one block over.