AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured one of Texas’ most wanted fugitives in Austin last week.

The task force, along with Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, arrested 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney of Austin on Nov. 28. The investigation included help from the Austin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a news release.

Chefney was wanted since February, after APD issued an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault and arson, per the release. Travis County also issued an arrest warrant in July for a probation violation.

Chefney was previously convicted of terroristic threat in 2020 and sentenced to two years of probation, the release said. He was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to six years of probation in 2021, the release added.

Two other fugitives on the state’s most wanted offenders list were also captured.

Texas DPS special agents and troopers caught 47-year-old Patrick Paul Carrier of Houston on Nov. 21. Carrier was wanted since January 2021 on a parole violation, per the release. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a second arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in March 2021, per the release.

Carrier was previously convicted of murder in 1993, receiving a 45-year sentence. He was convicted in 2013 of cocaine possession and sentenced to six months of confinement, before being released on parole in October 2020.

On Nov. 23, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, along with U.S. Border Patrol, arrested 28-year-old Eduardo Quinones Fuentes of Edinburg. Fuentes was convicted in 2016 of assault on a family and household member and sentenced to two years of confinement, per the release. He was convicted in 2017 for smuggling illegal immigrants, per the release.

Fuentes was convicted of sexual assault in 2021, receiving 10 years of probation. He was wanted since July 2021 after the U.S. Marshals Service issued a probation violation warrant. He had also been wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, the release added.