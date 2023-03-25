AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the remaining six unarrested suspects charged during “Operation Burnout” was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Travis County court documents.

Records showed 23-year-old Jose Leonidas Carcamos faces a charge of obstructing a highway and criminal mischief. Bonds for both charges totaled $60,000.

“Operation Burnout” is the law enforcement investigation into the February street takeovers in Austin.

On March 16, police said 11 of the 17 additional people charged during the “street takeover” event had been taken into custody and that officials continued to search for the remaining six, which included Carcamos.

According to court documents, Carcamos threw an object through the rear window of a Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol vehicle, breaking it in the process. The breach in the window allowed unknown people to begin taking items from the patrol vehicle, as well as throw a pyrotechnic device inside, according to records.

Carcamos was identified by taking still photos from social media videos from the night of the incident and comparing them to the driver’s license photo database.

As of Saturday, the Travis County jail no longer showed Carcamos as a listed inmate.