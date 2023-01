AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said a person was injured after a stabbing in downtown Austin early Wednesday morning.

APD said a fight in the 400 block of East 6th Street led to the stabbing at approximately 2:12 a.m.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD said officers have cleared the scene, and there was no suspect in custody related to the incident.