1 in custody after reported shooting at Pflugerville apartment complex

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is in custody after a reported shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The Pflugerville Police Department says a shots fired call came in around 1:15 p.m. for the Autumn Ranch Apartments off Swenson Farms Boulevard.

The suspect was then picked up at the Popeyes on West Pecan Street, according to officers. The restaurant is about a mile away from the apartments.

No information about injuries was released.

The shooting is still an active investigation at this time, police say.