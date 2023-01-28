AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people are injured and one person is dead in a North Austin shooting Saturday night, the Austin Police Department confirmed.

Austin and Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that medics have responded to the critical incident.

ATCEMS said five patients are involved and that the shooting occurred in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and two patients were transported to local trauma facilities with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS transported the other two patients to local trauma facilities. Neither of those patients sustained life-threatening injuries but one with serious injuries, according to ATCEMS.