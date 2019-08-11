1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting in north Austin parking lot Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead and two others were hurt after a shooting in a north Austin parking lot early Sunday morning, according to Austin police.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of N. Lamar Boulevard and Masterson Pass.

Medical personnel tried to revive the man who was fatally injured with CPR and other life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

The two other men were rushed to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

